Topeka man facing attempted murder charges for driving vehicle into group

Kemal Michael Armay was arrested Tuesday, June 29th by the Topeka Police Dept.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing attempted murder charges after officials say he drove a vehicle through a group of people.

According to Topeka Police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker, Kemal M. Armay, 39, of Topeka, was arrested on Tuesday.

Armay was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on counts of Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree and Aggravated assault.

Spiker says the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 11th in the area of SW 20th St. and SW Atwood Ave.

Officers arrived on reports of someone being struck by a vehicle.

TPD says witnesses told police that a group of people were walking on SW 20th, when the driver drove towards the group and struck one person, then fled the scene.

Spiker says the person hit suffered serious injuries.

Armay was apprehended by the US Marshals Service on Tuesday.

