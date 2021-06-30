State Treasurer Rogers teaches Shawnee Co. high schoolers about financial planning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers taught Shawnee County high school students about budgeting and financial planning as part of the Topeka Way to Work “Adulting 101″ session on Tuesday. In addition to the lesson, the State Treasurer’s Office provided the students with $50 each to invest in a new or existing LearningQuest 529 Savings Plan.

“Teaching fiscal responsibility early can have tremendous lasting effects for our students and our communities,” said Rogers. “Thank you to the City of Topeka for providing such an engaging setting to help these students learn skills essential to financial independence and stability. There’s no doubt they have bright futures ahead.”

Treasurer Rogers’ presentation included topics like how to finance a college education, choosing the right career path, and the Kansas ScholarShop initiative.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.