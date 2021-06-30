SNCO Parks & Rec considering lifeguard pay raise for 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ongoing lifeguard shortage was the main topic of discussion at Tuesday night’s Shawnee County Parks meeting.

The Parks & Rec Advisory Board discussed the ongoing life guard shortage at the meeting. Despite a 64 percent return rate from last year’s group, the board says they have had difficulties recruiting new guards.

Some pools even had to delay opening when the county didn’t have enough guards to start the summer.

But, six new guards have been recruited in the last week, and Parks Director Tim Laurent plans to request a starting lifeguard pay of $10/hour at Friday’s 2022 Budget Hearing. A petition previously made the rounds calling for a pay increase.

“They’re essential positions for us to open all of our water parks and our Cove,” Advisory Board Chair Terri Roberts said. “So, it’s very important that we have appropriately trained lifeguards, young adults, to make sure all of our children and citizens that are at the pools are safe.”

The board also has two recommendations to bring before County Commission this week. They want Tim Laurent on the SPARK Task Force, and a $5 million bond for deferred maintenance projects that have been put off for nearly a decade.

