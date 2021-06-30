Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with events throughout July

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with a variety of activities throughout July.

“July is a month to celebrate the important role that parks and recreation plays in our community,” said Tim Laurent, director, SCP+R. “Parks and recreation creates a sense of community and helps attract and retain families and businesses in Shawnee County.”

Along with daily events and activities, each week will focus on a particular area of Parks and Recreation:

Week one - Adventure Cove week

Week two - Parks and Trails week

Week three - Sports week

Week four - Recreation Program week

Week five - Aquatics week

Daily activities range from a July 9 Open Gate Day for the Azura Trails at Skyline Park to a $5 pool day at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center on July 28.

For a full calendar of events, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Jordan Dorsey (left), Matthew Patterson. Lyon County Jail photos.
Two men face charges in separate rape cases in Lyon Co.
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD
State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant

Latest News

KHF has added two women to its board of directors.
KHF appoints two Kansas women to Board of Directors
Sen. Marshall says T-cell tests, COVID vaccines needed to fight Delta variant
A woman was taken to a local hospital early Wednesday after the car she was driving slid off...
Car slides off Interstate 70 early Wednesday in west Topeka
Crews responded late Wednesday morning to a vehicle fire in the 400 block of S .E. Woodland.
Crews extinguish vehicle fire Wednesday morning in East Topeka