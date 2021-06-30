Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with events throughout July
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with a variety of activities throughout July.
“July is a month to celebrate the important role that parks and recreation plays in our community,” said Tim Laurent, director, SCP+R. “Parks and recreation creates a sense of community and helps attract and retain families and businesses in Shawnee County.”
Along with daily events and activities, each week will focus on a particular area of Parks and Recreation:
Week one - Adventure Cove week
Week two - Parks and Trails week
Week three - Sports week
Week four - Recreation Program week
Week five - Aquatics week
Daily activities range from a July 9 Open Gate Day for the Azura Trails at Skyline Park to a $5 pool day at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center on July 28.
For a full calendar of events, click here.
