Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with events throughout July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with a variety of activities throughout July.

“July is a month to celebrate the important role that parks and recreation plays in our community,” said Tim Laurent, director, SCP+R. “Parks and recreation creates a sense of community and helps attract and retain families and businesses in Shawnee County.”

Along with daily events and activities, each week will focus on a particular area of Parks and Recreation:

Week one - Adventure Cove week

Week two - Parks and Trails week

Week three - Sports week

Week four - Recreation Program week

Week five - Aquatics week

Daily activities range from a July 9 Open Gate Day for the Azura Trails at Skyline Park to a $5 pool day at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center on July 28.

For a full calendar of events, click here.

