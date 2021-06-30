Advertisement

Sen. Marshall says T-cell tests, COVID vaccines needed to fight Delta variant

(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - T-cell tests and COVID-19 vaccine are two of the strongest protections against the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says T-cell tests and COVID-19 vaccines are among Kansans’ biggest protection against the Delta variant of COVID-19. He also said those that have already been infected with COVID-19 have good protection against the variant.

“Certainly this Delta variant spreads quicker, easier. But they’re arguing back and forth if it’s more lethal. Probably the best news I can tell you is if you have already had the COVID virus that’s really good protection for you from any type of a serious sequela from this Delta variant, and we think our vaccinations have reasonable protection as well… We’re so close to herd immunity. Just encourage people to go get the vaccination. We also need something called a T-cell test. The T-cell test would tell you if you have already had the virus… The FDA is holding up this test, for what reasons I don’t know. It’s approved in Great Britain and Europe. And they just tell me they don’t have enough oxygen in the room to see if it’s worthwhile or not, but a T-cell test would be very helpful.”

Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD
State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant

