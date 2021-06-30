Advertisement

Second-degree murder charges filed in Topeka shooting

Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed in last week’s deadly shooting.

Marshall Stewart has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm, according to Shawnee Co. DA Mike Kagay.

Stewart remains in custody on $500,000 bond, and will appear for scheduling next week.

Officers found Bradley Bellinder June 24th in the 1200 block of SW Polk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Stewart, who lived with Bellinder, was located and arrested three days later.

