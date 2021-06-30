Scranton woman suffers serious injuries in rollover crash in Osage County

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An 81-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when the pickup truck she was driving crashed Tuesday afternoon in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday on US-56 highway on the east edge of Scranton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck was westbound on US-56 when it left the roadway to the north and rolled several times, coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver, Merle N. Parsons, of Scranton, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

The patrol said Parsons, who was alone in the truck, was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.