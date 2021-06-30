Advertisement

Sardou Bridge to close for 3 months

(WBRC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sardou Bridge will close for about three months for patching work and a polymer overlay.

The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, July 6, it will completely close the Sardou Bridge for patching and a polymer overlay by Bettis. It said the project is expected to last three months with an estimated finish date of Sept. 22, 2021.

According to the City, the project will include night work which should be minimal as the polymer overlay will require lower temperatures to apply and set.

The City said the detour route will be as follows: Westbound Sardou Ave. will detour to NE River Rd., to 1st St., to Kansas Ave. over the bridge and onto NE Quincy, then to Morse St. It said the eastbound detour is the reverse of this. It said Porubsky Dr., at the west end of the bridge, will stay open for access to the Little Russia Neighborhood and Porubsky Grocery and Meats.

To stay up to date with this project, click HERE and search using Project Number 121006.00.

