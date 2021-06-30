Advertisement

RCPD hosts open house at new firearm training facility

By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZEANDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than eight months of construction, the Riley County Police Department has a firearms and training facility all its own.

“These type of facilities are 100% County, I know we have different splits with the… with the consolidation, but in terms of the facilities, they’re paid for, operated, and maintained 100% by Riley County.” Riley County Commissioner, John Ford says.

County leaders say quality law enforcement depends on maintaining a high-level of proficiency paired with decision-making skills.

“It is the kind of quality facility that we need to train our officers and the residual then is other officers, other jurisdictions that may want to come here, but it’s, it’s a great facility.” Riley County Law Board Chair, Linda Morse says.

The dual range facility will allow officers to complete their annual firearms certifications and provide space to train for real-world scenarios.

“This range really affords us the opportunity to perform our state mandated qualifications which is standing in front of the stationary target, but we also have a tactical side of the range where we can set up scenarios and things that require officers to make decisions about when lethal force can be used and when it shouldn’t be used and how it can affect other people in the vicinity.” Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler says.

The new facility includes technology to provide a safer space for shooters, including a backstop made from recycled materials which helps reduce bullet ricochet.

“It really is a top-notch facility. This facility can easily provide excellent service for the next 60, 70, 80 years.”  Butler says.

The 146-acre property is for law enforcement use only. RCPD has no plans to open it for public use.

The new facility was paid with funds from the county’s budget, and is located on Tabor Valley Road, south of the Zeandale community, in southeastern Riley County.

Riley County Police Department hosts open house at new Firearm Range and Training Facility
Riley County Police Department hosts open house at new Firearm Range and Training Facility

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Jordan Dorsey (left), Matthew Patterson. Lyon County Jail photos.
Two men face charges in separate rape cases in Lyon Co.
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
A Fed Ex truck and minivan collided on Hwy. 75 near Mayetta, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Fed Ex truck, minivan collision sends 3 to hospital

Latest News

A case of July Jubilee beer brewed by Willcott Brewing Company in Holton.
Willcott Brewing Company expanding its presence with “July Jubilee” beer
Mason Finley throws during the finals of the men's discus throw at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
KU’s Finley overcomes injury from flight to Trials to reach second Olympics
A case of July Jubilee beer brewed by Willcott Brewing Company in Holton.
Willcott Brewing Co. brews July Jubilee beer to promote Holton celebration
Conceal Carry Law in effect July 1 for Kansans
Conceal Carry Law in effect July 1 for Kansans