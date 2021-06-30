RCPD hosts open house at new firearm training facility

ZEANDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than eight months of construction, the Riley County Police Department has a firearms and training facility all its own.

“These type of facilities are 100% County, I know we have different splits with the… with the consolidation, but in terms of the facilities, they’re paid for, operated, and maintained 100% by Riley County.” Riley County Commissioner, John Ford says.

County leaders say quality law enforcement depends on maintaining a high-level of proficiency paired with decision-making skills.

“It is the kind of quality facility that we need to train our officers and the residual then is other officers, other jurisdictions that may want to come here, but it’s, it’s a great facility.” Riley County Law Board Chair, Linda Morse says.

The dual range facility will allow officers to complete their annual firearms certifications and provide space to train for real-world scenarios.

“This range really affords us the opportunity to perform our state mandated qualifications which is standing in front of the stationary target, but we also have a tactical side of the range where we can set up scenarios and things that require officers to make decisions about when lethal force can be used and when it shouldn’t be used and how it can affect other people in the vicinity.” Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler says.

The new facility includes technology to provide a safer space for shooters, including a backstop made from recycled materials which helps reduce bullet ricochet.

“It really is a top-notch facility. This facility can easily provide excellent service for the next 60, 70, 80 years.” Butler says.

The 146-acre property is for law enforcement use only. RCPD has no plans to open it for public use.

The new facility was paid with funds from the county’s budget, and is located on Tabor Valley Road, south of the Zeandale community, in southeastern Riley County.

Riley County Police Department hosts open house at new Firearm Range and Training Facility

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.