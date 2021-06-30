Advertisement

Negotiations fizzle out between Fire Union and City of Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of a small building on fire early Friday in a construction...
Crews were responding to a report of a small building on fire early Friday in a construction area just south of downtown.(Phil Anderson)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Contract negotiations between Topeka’s Fire Union and the City of Topeka have reached an impasse.

According to a release sent by the IAFF Local #83, all issues could not be resolved after talks were extended through June 11th.

Union President Aaron Freeman says the City proposed taking engines and trucks out of service and replacing them with Alternative Response Vehicles, which are for medical calls only.

Freeman says that would create a void in basic fire coverage, increase emergency response times, and jeopardize the safety of the public and firefighters.

Original negotiations were scheduled to end May 28th, but according to the Union, they were extended at the city’s request.

“The Union has presented timely proposals that are fair and reasonable in hopes of reaching an agreement,” said Aaron Freeman, President of the IAFF Local #83, “Consideration must be given to the risks that our members take to provide the best fire service possible and we need a competitive wage package to recruit, hire and retain qualified firefighters.”

According to the release, both sides are now heading to mediation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Jordan Dorsey (left), Matthew Patterson. Lyon County Jail photos.
Two men face charges in separate rape cases in Lyon Co.
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
A Fed Ex truck and minivan collided on Hwy. 75 near Mayetta, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Fed Ex truck, minivan collision sends 3 to hospital

Latest News

Live at Five
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
Topeka Gun Garage firearms in display. (June 30, 2021)
Conceal carry for Kansas teens in effect July 1
David E. Woods III was arrested Wednesday morning after an incident in North Topeka.
Baseball bat wielding man tased, taken into custody