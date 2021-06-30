Negotiations fizzle out between Fire Union and City of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Contract negotiations between Topeka’s Fire Union and the City of Topeka have reached an impasse.

According to a release sent by the IAFF Local #83, all issues could not be resolved after talks were extended through June 11th.

Union President Aaron Freeman says the City proposed taking engines and trucks out of service and replacing them with Alternative Response Vehicles, which are for medical calls only.

Freeman says that would create a void in basic fire coverage, increase emergency response times, and jeopardize the safety of the public and firefighters.

Original negotiations were scheduled to end May 28th, but according to the Union, they were extended at the city’s request.

“The Union has presented timely proposals that are fair and reasonable in hopes of reaching an agreement,” said Aaron Freeman, President of the IAFF Local #83, “Consideration must be given to the risks that our members take to provide the best fire service possible and we need a competitive wage package to recruit, hire and retain qualified firefighters.”

According to the release, both sides are now heading to mediation.

