Advertisement

Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City

France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Lady Liberty is getting a visit from her little sister!

A second Statue of Liberty arrived at New York Harbor on Wednesday.

It is made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original, but it is not as big as the first one.

The smaller statue is only 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

A crew of French officers followed the same path of the original one to deliver it from Marseille to New York.

It is a gift from France and will first go on display on Ellis Island before it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be on display for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Jordan Dorsey (left), Matthew Patterson. Lyon County Jail photos.
Two men face charges in separate rape cases in Lyon Co.
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD
State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant

Latest News

Iron Rail to donate $1 of every pint of new Holliday Lager sold to Military Veterans Project
Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security...
Trump uses trip to border to assail Biden on immigration
A vigil takes place where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751...
Indigenous group in Canada reports more bodies at school
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Company offers tips to keep homes safe from floods as rainfall plagues Kansas