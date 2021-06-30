Luke Gerhardt, a Special Olympian, prepares for Sunflower State Games

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to go to work.The heavier - the better.

“So, what’s next?” Luke Gerhardt, a Special Olympic athlete, said.

Luke Gerhardt has found a new love underneath the bar.

“Every time when I get done with a set, I feel like I’m getting rest,” Gerhardt said. “I’m getting ready for the next rep. And I’m ready for that.”

Luke found his love of lifting heavy weights a few years ago. In order to get better, he teamed up with trainer Laura Hodgson last fall.

“I was impressed right off the bat with his work ethic,” Laura Hodgson said. “He’s all business when he comes in and he’s ready to go.”

“I’ve learned so much from Laura because she teaches me a lot and she’s one of the best.” Gerhardt said.

A tough regiment has built Luke into an even stronger athlete.

“She’s helping me push my limits I know I need to do it,” Gerhardt said. “Let’s rock and roll.”

“If I had my choice of any athlete to coach, absolutely someone like Luke,” Hodgson said. “I would choose any day.”

He looks forward to the next competition: the Sunflower State games.

“I’m a hundred percent confident that he will step up to the plate.” Hodgson said.

“If I impress the judges and all my family I will show them everything I’ve got and I’m doing it for all of them.”

As he re-racks the weight he inspires everyone.

“He’s an inspiration to all of us, in my opinion.” Hodgson said.

“If you ever want to become a power lifter,” Gerhardt said. “If you want to become one, whoever you want to be, just be yourself.”

