KU’s Finley overcomes injury from flight to Trials to reach second Olympics

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No one particularly likes the middle seat on an airplane.

That’s especially true for 6-foot-8, 348 lb. Mason Finley.

“I expected to win going into Trials. Then I got on that plane, and I really got messed up,” Finley said. “It’s nobody’s fault. Planes are small. I’m giant.”

The four-hour flight to the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon left the former KU discus standout in a lot of pain.

“Six days before, I didn’t even know if I was going to be able to compete,” he said.

Finley is used to back pain — but this was different.

“I had my first herniated disc when I was 22, eight years ago,” he said. “This kind of felt close to my lower spine so I was like, ‘Well this is just another back issue.’ But it wasn’t going away.”

Fortunately, a trip to the chiropractor helped him get back on his feet.

“They said my hip flexors and SI joints were just way mangled,” Finley said. “He adjusted me, the pain went away. I still had a couple days to get everything moving again, because I was just sitting at the hotel in pain, not able to move.”

Finley, the 11th-place finisher at the 2016 Olympics, struggled in the qualifying round.

“The first two throws I scratched,” he said. “I did a safety throw to get into the next day, and so I was sitting tenth.”

His first three throws in the finals moved Finley to fifth — two places out of making Team USA.

“I was like, ‘Man, I don’t care about the pain, I don’t care about anything. You make this team, you get up there, and find a way to get it done.’”

And he did. His fourth throw pushed him into first, and his fifth increased his safety net.

“I threw 63, which isn’t an outstanding throw for me,” Finley said. “But man, from where I was when I first got there, to be able to overcome that— I mean, that’s pretty special.”

Finley now has a ticket on another flight: one to Tokyo next month for the Olympics.

His chiropractor has given him some stretches to do on the plane keep his body limber.

And obviously, no middle seat this time for the Jayhawk.

“I think they’re gonna hook me up with a better seat,” Finley laughed. “So that’s gonna help a lot.”

Hopefully, Finley says, it’ll help him bring the gold back to Lawrence.

“I can, yeah,” he said. “If I can get there healthy and compete well, I’ve got a really good shot.”

Finley will compete in the qualifying round of the Olympics Friday, July 30. The final is the next day.

