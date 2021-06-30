KHF appoints two Kansas women to Board of Directors

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women will be joining the Kansas Health Foundation Board of Directors.

The Kansas Health Foundation says it would like to welcome Jill Docking and Melissa McCoy to its Board of Directors. It said the pair will begin on July 1.

According to KHF, Docking is currently the senior vice president of The Docking Group, a Wihicta-based Baird financial services firm. It said she has almost three decades of industry experience after she began her career with A.G. Edwards. It said she also remains active in her community a the president of the Financial Fitness Foundation and co-chair of the Univerity of Kansas capital campaign. It aid she is also a member of the endowment and medical board of KU.

KHF said joining Docking on the board will be Melissa McCoy of Dodge City. It said she is the assistant city manager and public affairs for Dodge City where he oversees the public information office and the local convention and visitor bureau. It said McCoy serves in a staff capacity for the Community Facility Board for the “Why Not Dodge” sales tax project and for the Public Art Advisory Board. It said she also helps the Univerity Center project, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Mobile Service, Mexican Consulate Mobile Serves and several other special projects. She is also proud to represent her community as a board member for the Dodge City United Way and Kanas Busines Hall of Fame. She is also the city manager’s designee for the boards of Main Street Dodge City, Boot Hill Museum and the Rural Education Workforce Alliance.

According to KHF, McCoy is a Southwest Kansas native and is bilingual in English and Spanish. She is currently working on her master’s in public administration through Wichita State University.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.