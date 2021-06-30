Advertisement

KDHE: Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile Virus

Mosquito season lookahead
Mosquito season lookahead
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of Kansas is now at high risk for West Nile Virus, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

All of Kansas, except for the northwest corner of the state, is at a high risk of the virus. The northwest corner is at moderate risk.

KDHE uses three factors in their risk model: temperature, mosquito surveillance data, and human cases of West Nile.

Most of the state is under a high risk due to the higher average daily temperature in previous weeks and the number of mosquitos that carry the virus that have been trapped.

The department advises to avoid mosquitos to wear repellant, long sleeves and pants when weather permits, dumping standing water, and using mosquito netting near play areas. For older residents or immunocompromised residents, the department advises adjusting outdoor activity to avoid peak mosquito times from dusk to dawn.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Jordan Dorsey (left), Matthew Patterson. Lyon County Jail photos.
Two men face charges in separate rape cases in Lyon Co.
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD
State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant

Latest News

KHF has added two women to its board of directors.
KHF appoints two Kansas women to Board of Directors
Sen. Marshall says T-cell tests, COVID vaccines needed to fight Delta variant
A woman was taken to a local hospital early Wednesday after the car she was driving slid off...
Car slides off Interstate 70 early Wednesday in west Topeka
Crews responded late Wednesday morning to a vehicle fire in the 400 block of S .E. Woodland.
Crews extinguish vehicle fire Wednesday morning in East Topeka
Crews battle another blaze at building near downtown Topeka