Kansas leaders who worked with Rumsfeld remember his dedication, service

(WIBW) - The passing of former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld hits close to home for a current and a former Kansas leader.

Kansas State University President Richard Myers served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Rumsfeld. The retired four-star General in the Air Force worked alongside Rumsfeld from the earliest stages of the War on Terror, including the planning and execution of the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

“Former secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld played a pivotal role during a crucial time in American history,” Myers said in a statement to 13 NEWS. “We remember him for his devotion and service to our country in times of crisis. As a leader, he demanded candor from those around him and respected those who served their country in and out of uniform.”

Former Kansas Secretary of Administration and Topeka City Manager Dan Stanley also was saddened to hear of Rumsfeld’s passing. Stanley served as Assistant Secretary of Defense under Rumsfeld, working as one his top aides.

Stanley sent his condolences to Rumsfeld’s wife, Joyce, and their entire family.

“It was my very great honor to work for Secretary Rumsfeld; a man of great intellect, passion for this country, generosity, and yes, great humor. Some say he was a tough boss. I believed him to be fair, only demanding the absolute best of our nation’s best during a time of great peril and crisis,” Stanley said in a statement to 13 NEWS. “His legacy of philanthropy is large, and his dedication and service are unequaled. I am deeply saddened by his passing but better for knowing him.”

Rumsfeld’s family announced his death Wednesday. He was 88 years old.

Rumsfeld served as Secretary of Defense for Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, also expressed condolences to Rumsfeld’s family.

“Our nation lost an American hero: a brave Navy pilot, our youngest Secretary of Defense and a patriot who dedicated his life to putting service above self,” Marshall posted on Twitter.

