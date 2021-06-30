Iron Rail to donate $1 of every pint of new Holliday Lager sold to Military Veterans Project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Iron Rail Brewing will kick off its Independence Day celebration by donating $1 of every pint of its Cyrus K. Holliday Lager to the Military Veteran Project on Thursday, July 1.

Iron Rail Brewing says it invites the community out on Thursday, July 1, at 2 p.m. as it kicks off its “Freedom MVP” campaign. It said Brewer, Noah Oswald, has created the Light American Lager, Cyrus K. Holliday. It said for every pint of the brew sold, it will donate $1 to the Military Veteran Project.

According to Iron Rail, the Cyrus K. Holliday recipe represent rebirth, renewal and restoration after a year of uncertainty and upheaval due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the brew is an ode to a new beginning. The Military Veteran Project is restoring America’s heroes through its suicide prevention work. It said true freedom comes with a proper diagnosis and treatment. MVP helps hundreds of soldiers each year find the healing that is not immediately available through the VA or DOD. It said because every second matters, Military Veteran Project exists.

In celebration of Independence Day, Iron Rail said it will launch the drive on July 1, until the Cyrus K. Holliday Lager is sold out. It said it invites the community to kick-off the party and hear from MVP Founder, Melisa Jarboe, as well as Iron Rail Brewing and AIM Strategies management.

