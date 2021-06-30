Advertisement

Iron Rail to donate $1 of every pint of new Holliday Lager sold to Military Veterans Project

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Iron Rail Brewing will kick off its Independence Day celebration by donating $1 of every pint of its Cyrus K. Holliday Lager to the Military Veteran Project on Thursday, July 1.

Iron Rail Brewing says it invites the community out on Thursday, July 1, at 2 p.m. as it kicks off its “Freedom MVP” campaign. It said Brewer, Noah Oswald, has created the Light American Lager, Cyrus K. Holliday. It said for every pint of the brew sold, it will donate $1 to the Military Veteran Project.

According to Iron Rail, the Cyrus K. Holliday recipe represent rebirth, renewal and restoration after a year of uncertainty and upheaval due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the brew is an ode to a new beginning. The Military Veteran Project is restoring America’s heroes through its suicide prevention work. It said true freedom comes with a proper diagnosis and treatment. MVP helps hundreds of soldiers each year find the healing that is not immediately available through the VA or DOD. It said because every second matters, Military Veteran Project exists.

In celebration of Independence Day, Iron Rail said it will launch the drive on July 1, until the Cyrus K. Holliday Lager is sold out. It said it invites the community to kick-off the party and hear from MVP Founder, Melisa Jarboe, as well as Iron Rail Brewing and AIM Strategies management.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Jordan Dorsey (left), Matthew Patterson. Lyon County Jail photos.
Two men face charges in separate rape cases in Lyon Co.
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
A Fed Ex truck and minivan collided on Hwy. 75 near Mayetta, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Fed Ex truck, minivan collision sends 3 to hospital

Latest News

David E. Woods III was arrested Wednesday morning after an incident in North Topeka.
Baseball bat wielding man tased, taken into custody
Getaway driver in February armed robbery sentenced to 60 months in prison
Damage discovered on exterior of Riley County Courthouse
Panel backs appointment of 3 to board that leads colleges
Sardou Bridge to close for 3 months