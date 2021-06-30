Grand opening of Bev-Hub in Manhattan celebrated with ribbon cutting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s new beverage co-packing facility, Bev-Hub, celebrated their grand opening Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Laura Kelly assisted with the ribbon cutting and addressed the importance of companies continuing to invest in businesses, and the creation of jobs across Kansas.

Bev-Hub was started in Wichita and has expanded following the renovation of a former brewery, investing more than $28 million and creating 37 new jobs to start.

“We’re growing with really cutting-edge businesses that are taking Kansas, you know, to the front of the line.” Gov. Laura Kelly says.

“Bev-Hub was able to repurpose this facility and bring in some more jobs…and they’ll probably expand in the future, and we’ve got a little bit more space in our…in our business park here for that.” City of Manhattan, Mayor Wynn Butler says.

“We have plenty of room with ground around us, the community is excellent, our staff here is excellent, again, it makes a lot of sense to be in Manhattan and we look to continue to grow.” Bev-Hub Founder/CEO Dan McDonald says.

Bev-Hub services include processing, canning, and labeling beverages prior to shipping or storing them until the supply is needed to meet demand. All the products are shelf-stable, and include cold brew coffee, lattes, tea, water and energy drinks.

