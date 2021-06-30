Advertisement

Grand Marshal gets new look at Sundown Salute

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Sundown Salute will include the traditional parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tricia Verschage Parade Coordinator said that the grand marshal for that event will not be an individual this year but a sign in the grand marshal vehicle. “Not only are we saluting America but we are saluting our front line workers so our doctors, our nurses, our law enforcement, the firefighters, the teachers, our store workers, factory workers, our food workers,” Vershage added that basically, anyone who had to go to work every day is the people being honored.

There are expected to be about 45 entries in the parade, with some of those entries having multiple vehicles. The parade route will run from the parking lot at Junction City High School down Eisenhower to 6th Street and then east to 6th and Adams before it turns on Adams and goes north to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

The parade will be broadcast by 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK and shown via live stream on JC Post.com.

