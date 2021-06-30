Getaway driver in February armed robbery sentenced to 60 months in prison

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The getaway driver in an armed robbery has been sentenced to 60-months in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says a Kansas man has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for acting a the getaway driver in an armed gas station robbery.

In April, Slinkard said Jeremiah Urias, 19, of Wichita pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. He said Urias was charged in connection with the robbery of an EZ Trip gas station in Newton in February of 2020.

According to Slinkard, Urias waited in the vehicle while two of his accomplices entered the business and demanded money at gunpoint. After, he said Urias and his accomplices drove away from the scene, then a Kanas Highway Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued. The chase ended when the getaway vehicle hit another vehicle.

After the crash, Slinkard said Urias ran while his two accomplices stayed in the car. He said Urias was captured and all three were arrested.

“We want to make it clear to all persons who willingly participate in crimes that they can be subject to prosecution no matter their role,” said Acting U.S Attorney Duston Slinkard. “Although the defendant may not have personally entered the business or pointed a gun at the employee, he was still responsible for participating in the robbery, and the Court held him accountable.”

According to Slinkard, The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Newton Police Department, Salina Police Department, and the Wichita Police Department (FBI Task Force Officer) investigated the case. He said Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger prosecuted the case.

