Fed Ex truck, minivan collision sends 3 to hospital

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision between a Fed Ex truck and minivan sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night and briefly closed a lane of southbound Hwy. 75 at Mayetta.

The wreck happened around 7:45 p.m. on Hwy. 75 at 162nd Rd.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said the three people all appeared to have minor injuries.

One southbound lane was closed while authorities investigated and crews cleared the wreckage. It was back open by 8:30 p.m.

