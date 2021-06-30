Advertisement

Fed Ex truck, minivan collision sends 3 to hospital

A Fed Ex truck and minivan collided on Hwy. 75 near Mayetta, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
A Fed Ex truck and minivan collided on Hwy. 75 near Mayetta, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision between a Fed Ex truck and minivan sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night and briefly closed a lane of southbound Hwy. 75 at Mayetta.

The wreck happened around 7:45 p.m. on Hwy. 75 at 162nd Rd.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said the three people all appeared to have minor injuries.

One southbound lane was closed while authorities investigated and crews cleared the wreckage. It was back open by 8:30 p.m.

