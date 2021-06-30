Advertisement

Evergy to close lanes of SE 2nd, Jefferson St.

Road work
Road work(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy will intermittently close lanes of SE 2nd and Jefferson St.

The City of Topeka says on July 1, at 7 a.m., Evergy will continue its boring project and will intermittently close the westbound lane of SE 2nd St. and the northbound lane of SE Jefferson St. where they connect between SE 1st Ave. and SE Madison St.

According to the City, the project should be completed within two days.

