Day-long search for possible burglary suspects spans two counties

(WIBW) - Authorities in Pottawatomie and Jackson counties spent much of Tuesday searching rural areas for a pair of possible burglary suspects.

By Tuesday night, they’d talked to one of them, while the search continued for the other.

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff Shane Jager said a person in rural Onaga called authorities around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to report a possible burglary in progress. The caller had spotted someone in their outbuilding.

Jager said an officer on the way to the scene spotted a vehicle matching the description of one involved in the incident. The officer initially lost sight of the car, then spotted it again on a dirt road just across the Jackson County line, on B Road, south of 110th. The area is west of Delia.

The people in the car saw the officer, tried to turn around, and the car got stuck in the mud. Jager says two men got out and ran into the woods.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said he issued an alert for residents in the area, and their agency along with Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the search. He said they continued looking until just after 8 p.m., with no luck.

Jager said authorities were able to identify one of the people believed to be in the vehicle, and spoke with him Tuesday night near St. Marys. However, Jager said he was not taken into custody.

