Advertisement

‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they say a dangerous sexual predator walked away from the Larned State Hospital.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the look for a sexual predator.

The sheriff’s office said John Freeman Colt walked out of the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at Larned State Hospital on Wednesday at 7:09 a.m.

He was last seen at 11:10 .a.m walking northbound from Kwik Shop on Broadway, and should be considered dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Colt is a white man with medium skin tone, 5′7″, 200 lbs., blue eyes and short brown hair. He also has a tattoo on his left arm of a heart with the letters BH. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, black pants (possibly dress pants) and a dark face mask.  He may be wearing an ID badge that reads “C JONES,” and he may have a cell phone.

John Freeman Colt is considered to be a sexually violent predator who escaped from the Larned...
John Freeman Colt is considered to be a sexually violent predator who escaped from the Larned State Hospital on June 30, 2021.(KBI)

If you see Colt or you know of his whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Jordan Dorsey (left), Matthew Patterson. Lyon County Jail photos.
Two men face charges in separate rape cases in Lyon Co.
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
A Fed Ex truck and minivan collided on Hwy. 75 near Mayetta, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Fed Ex truck, minivan collision sends 3 to hospital

Latest News

Live at Five
Crews were responding to a report of a small building on fire early Friday in a construction...
Negotiations fizzle out between Fire Union and City of Topeka
Topeka Gun Garage firearms in display. (June 30, 2021)
Conceal carry for Kansas teens in effect July 1
David E. Woods III was arrested Wednesday morning after an incident in North Topeka.
Baseball bat wielding man tased, taken into custody