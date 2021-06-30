Damage discovered on exterior of Riley County Courthouse

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A cleaning crew hired to clean the exterior of the Riley County Courthouse in Manhattan discovered damage that will require repair or replacement of some of the building’s stone walls, officials said.

Crews with Mid-Continental Restoration Co. Inc. hired to clean the exterior walls of the courthouse and other buildings recently found the damage, the Mercury reported.

Public works director John Ellermann told county commissioners during a meeting Monday that he doesn’t yet know how much it will cost to make the repairs.

The commission took a tour of the county courthouse building on Monday, but did not vote or take any formal action to address the damage.

