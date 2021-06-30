Advertisement

Crews respond to report of crash early Wednesday off I-470 in west Topeka, but no vehicle found

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a crash early Wednesday on Interstate 470 in...
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a crash early Wednesday on Interstate 470 in west Topeka but weren't able to locate a vehicle that had been reported to have slid off the roadway.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a crash early Wednesday on Interstate 470 in west Topeka but after searching more than 10 minutes weren’t able to locate a vehicle that had been reported to have slid off the roadway.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. near S.W. Huntoon and Interstate 470.

A white car was reported to have slid off the eastbound lanes of the highway, just east of S.W. Huntoon.

However, emergency crews went up and down I-470 between Interstate 70 on the north and S.W. 29th on the south and hadn’t located a vehicle in the ditch as of 6:27 a.m.

Crews also traveled along I-70 in the area but weren’t able to find the vehicle that was reported to have crashed.

