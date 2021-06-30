Crews extinguish vehicle fire Wednesday morning in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire late Wednesday morning in East Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of S.E. Woodland.
First-arriving crews reported the vehicle was fully involved in flames.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
