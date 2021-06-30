Advertisement

Crews extinguish vehicle fire Wednesday morning in East Topeka

Crews responded late Wednesday morning to a vehicle fire in the 400 block of S .E. Woodland.
Crews responded late Wednesday morning to a vehicle fire in the 400 block of S .E. Woodland.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire late Wednesday morning in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of S.E. Woodland.

First-arriving crews reported the vehicle was fully involved in flames.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information.

