Crews battle another fire at former church building west of downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For at least the third time in the past six months, a vacant brick building that once served as the site of a church near downtown Topeka caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at 625 S.W. Polk. The brick building formerly housed the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries Church.

Initial reports on Wednesday indicated flames and smoke were coming out of the south side of the building.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control. Llight gray smoke could be seen coming out of the southwest side of the building for more than a half-hour after the blaze was reported.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire wasn’t immediately known.

No injuries had been reported as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Other fires at the same building occurred on the morning of Dec. 10 and the night of Feb. 22.

No injuries were reported in the December fire, as firefighters found one person inside the building.

A woman died from her injuries in the February fire, which caused an estimated $50,000 damage.

