Conceal carry for Kansas teens in effect July 1

Topeka Gun Garage firearms in display. (June 30, 2021)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new state law lowering the state’s concealed carry age to 18 takes effect Thursday, July 1, with proponents arguing it’s a valid law with proper training.

Governor Laura Kelly vetoed the bill in early May but lawmakers overrode her objections.

Gun Garage Owner Floyd McMillin said if someone can serve in the military at 18, they should be able to choose if they want to openly carry a firearm.

“Don’t matter if they’re 18, 26, 86, it’s part of our right,” he said. “If they can go over there and shoot and defend our country and they can run guns and do everything they need to do in the military, then I think they have the right to do it here on our own land.”

The Kansas legislature voted in favor of a law that lowers the age to carry a firearm from 21 to 18.

19-year-old Garrett Fritz said he called the sheriff’s office a week ago to find the earlies timeslot to sign the papers and give his fingerprints. He’s been learning how to shoot with his dad since he was eight years old.

“I was like yeah I want to get it done just so I can have it. Not necessarily just to be able to carry it but just being able to buy a gun with it and everything,” he said. “Being legally able to have it and covered just in case I ever have to use it.”

He’s heard from people that are skeptical of the new law with the chance for teenagers to get a gun without training.

“Bottom line it comes down to get the right training and everything, then be able to use it,” he said.

For McMillin, it’s about educating the youth about the power they have.

“You check it and if it’s unloaded, you still assume it’s loaded. Always handle a gun just as if it’s ready to fire and then usually the safety aspect then takes away a lot of the danger and accidental fires and other things that people have,” he said.

Several other laws also take effect tomorrow -- including an election law that you may return no more than 10 advanced ballots for others. Another law imposes criminal penalties for manipulating or destroying ballots, election machines and software. You’ll have a 6.5% state sales tax for all online purchases.

