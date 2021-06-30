Company offers tips to keep homes safe from floods as rainfall plagues Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rains continue through northeast Kansas and flood prevention experts are offering tips to keep homes safe.

The Groundworks Company, the flood prevention and residential foundation experts, says heavy rainfall can create flash floods that impact communities and homeowners in Kanas. It said homeowners should be prepared to keep their homes and families safe, which is why it offered the following tips:

Make sure the gutters and downspouts are clear. Use downspout extensions to move the water well away from the foundation.

Raise Utilities. Water heaters, washing machines, and dryers can be raised above the expected flooding levels. Likewise, electrical outlets and wiring can also be permanently moved higher.

Move Valuables. Store your valuables in waterproof containers. When possible, store them on an upper flow or at least move them when flooding appears imminent.

Install Flood Sensors. These sensors can detect rising water and alert you at once. They can be added to your security system or connect with a smartphone app.

Add Flood Vents. These allow water into your basement or crawl space to alleviate the buildup of water pressure against the foundation walls. This mitigates the greater damage of collapsing walls.

Install Backflow Valves. Make sure any drainpipes entering your house have backflow valves to prevent sewage from backing up into your home.

Waterproof Your Basement or Crawl Space. Add an internal drainage system along with a sump pump with battery backup. This will prevent any leaks before they can develop into serious flooding.

