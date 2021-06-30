Advertisement

Car slides off I-70 in west Topeka after going through standing water on road

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital early Wednesday after the car she was driving slid off rain-slickened Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-70, just west of S.W. Gage Boulevarad.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said the woman was driving a white Chevrolet Impala west on I-70 when the car hit standing water on the roadway.

The car then slid off the right -- or north -- side of the roadway and went down an incline before it came to rest with its front end in a tree line.

The driver was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not believed to be serious.

Traffic entering westbound I-70 from southbound US-75 highway was backed up for about 15 minutes as crews responded to the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

