Baseball bat wielding man tased, taken into custody

David E. Woods III was arrested Wednesday morning after an incident in North Topeka.
David E. Woods III was arrested Wednesday morning after an incident in North Topeka.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says one man is facing multiple charges after an incident in North Topeka around 10:45 a.m.

TPD says David E. Wood III, 25, of Topeka faces charges for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Lt. Manuel Munoz said officers responded to 1123 NW Starlight Circle on an unknown trouble call. When they arrived, they found Wood holding a baseball bat and surrounded by a group of people.

Munoz said Woods “appeared to be ready to swing the bat” and was told multiple times to “drop it.”

TPD says a taser was used to subdue Wood and he was taken into custody.

