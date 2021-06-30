Baseball bat wielding man tased, taken into custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says one man is facing multiple charges after an incident in North Topeka around 10:45 a.m.

TPD says David E. Wood III, 25, of Topeka faces charges for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Lt. Manuel Munoz said officers responded to 1123 NW Starlight Circle on an unknown trouble call. When they arrived, they found Wood holding a baseball bat and surrounded by a group of people.

Munoz said Woods “appeared to be ready to swing the bat” and was told multiple times to “drop it.”

TPD says a taser was used to subdue Wood and he was taken into custody.

