Wichita man sentenced to 46 years for 2018 homicide at hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to more than 46 years in prison for a 2018 homicide at a west Wichita motel.

District Judge Bruce Brown handed down the punishment to 25-year-old Cory Bentley of Wichita, according to a news release from District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office.

In May, Bentley plead guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Jackie Jerome of Wichita. Jerome was shot on Oct. 18, 2018, in the parking lot of the Delux Inn in Wichita.

The judge also ordered Bentley to pay $760 for Jerome’s funeral as well as $500 in expenses to the victim’s son who traveled from Iowa after learning of his father’s murder.

