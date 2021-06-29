Advertisement

Wichita man sentenced to 46 years for 2018 homicide at hotel

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to more than 46 years in prison for a 2018 homicide at a west Wichita motel.

District Judge Bruce Brown handed down the punishment to 25-year-old Cory Bentley of Wichita, according to a news release from District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office.

In May, Bentley plead guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Jackie Jerome of Wichita. Jerome was shot on Oct. 18, 2018, in the parking lot of the Delux Inn in Wichita.

The judge also ordered Bentley to pay $760 for Jerome’s funeral as well as $500 in expenses to the victim’s son who traveled from Iowa after learning of his father’s murder.

