USD 475 prepares to relocate Franklin Elementary School students and staff

By JC Post
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Board of Education members in USD 475 have approved a facility feasibility study that also includes an action plan for Franklin Elementary School in Junction City.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Reginald Eggleston, told the board with  the feasiblity plan that Franklin and other facilities will be assessed. “Franklin Elementary School will be looked upon as an open building but we will look at vacating immediately students and staff and relocating to another school.”

Eggleston stated that the statutory process is not required because Franklin will not be closed and the District wants to conduct a feasibility study that leads to more efficient utilization of facilities. “In the meantime the District is relocating staff and students out of Franklin Elementary School. Franklin will be part of the feasibility study for repurposing and multiple options are to be considered in the study which might include functions operating out of District facilities.”

Teacher shortages are a problem for USD 475, as is the case across Kansas. There is also concern about the future enrollment impact on schools from the 1st Infantry Division, 1st Brigade nine-month deployment.

Possible methods of addressing teacher shortages in the District could range from long term substitutes to combining classrooms with low student enrollment. Final decisions have not been made.

During the feasibility study early childhood facilities and support service facilities, particularly the Dixon Center, will be among those reviewed. The study is expected to take 90 to 120 days. None of the buildings in USD 475 will be closed.

