U.S. 24 to undergo milling project in Jefferson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A milling project will take place on Highway 24 on Wednesday, June 30. Drivers should expect delays.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says milling work will take place on U.S. 24 at mile marker 384 in Jefferson Co. on Wednesday, June 30. It said maintenance crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as weather allows.

According to KDOT, flaggers will direct traffic through the work area. It said the work zone will be marked with signs and traffic cones.

KDOT said it urges all drivers to be alert and obey traffic signs when approaching and driving through highway work zones.

