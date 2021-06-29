Advertisement

U.S. 24 to undergo milling project in Jefferson Co.

Highway 24 will undergo a milling project on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A milling project will take place on Highway 24 on Wednesday, June 30. Drivers should expect delays.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says milling work will take place on U.S. 24 at mile marker 384 in Jefferson Co. on Wednesday, June 30. It said maintenance crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as weather allows.

According to KDOT, flaggers will direct traffic through the work area. It said the work zone will be marked with signs and traffic cones.

KDOT said it urges all drivers to be alert and obey traffic signs when approaching and driving through highway work zones.

To stay up to date on Kansas road construction projects, click HERE.

