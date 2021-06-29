Two men face charges in separate rape cases in Lyon Co.

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are facing charges of rape in separate cases in Lyon Co. District Court.

According to reports from KVOE, Jordan Dorsey, 26, and Matthew Patterson, 36, are facing separate rape charges in Lyon County District Court.

Dorsey saw his first court appearance on Monday, June 28, after an alleged incident earlier in the month. He is charged with 11 counts, including three counts of rape and counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, aggravated battery, theft, criminal threat and criminal trespass. Dorsey’s affidavit is sealed reports KVOE.

Separately, Patterson had his first court appearance Monday after an alleged incident in the week of June 21. He faces five counts overall, including one count of rape of a 9-year-old, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated indecent liberties. KVOE also reports that the affidavit in Patterson’s case is sealed.

According to KVOE, Patterson also faces one count of stalking and one count of phone harassment in a different incident during the same week.

Dorsey’s preliminary hearing has been set for July 26 at 3 p.m. Patterson’s preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 2 at 2:30 p.m. in the rape case and a pretrial hearing has been set for Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m. in the stalking case.

