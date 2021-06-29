Tuesday forecast: More rain today, flooding a concern

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The highest chance for rain will be today and tomorrow with higher rainfall totals falling from Topeka to the southeast where flooding will be a concern. In fact 2-3″ is possible near I-35. The farther to the northwest you go, chances of getting more than 0.20″ the rest of the week are small but not impossible.

Flooding and lightning will remain the top concerns through Wednesday and while an isolated shower/storm may develop Thursday, the weather pattern starts to dry out by the end of the week which will lead to a fantastic weekend.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms through the day. Highest chance for more widespread rain will be from Topeka to the southeast while the rain will be more hit and miss for the rest of northeast KS. Highs will be in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tonight: The chance for widespread rain diminishes from the daytime hours but will still have a few hit and miss showers/storms at times. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Calm winds.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Light/variable winds. There is some uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be and when the highest chance for rain will occur so make sure to check back tomorrow on the latest details.

The rain chances diminish Wednesday evening with mostly dry conditions after midnight which will set up dry conditions for the most part the rest of the week. There may still be some energy lingering to develop an isolated shower/storm on Thursday however most models keep the area dry. Will go with partly cloudy skies but may have to increase cloud coverage despite mostly dry conditions as clouds may linger for one more day.

More sun is expected by Friday. There are indications of a brief shower/storm in the afternoon however confidence is low on this occurring, just something to have in the back of your mind on the possibility.

With dry conditions over the holiday weekend, humidity decreases which will allow for lows in the low 60s for Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures gradually warm back up to 90° next Tuesday so overall not expecting anything too hot anytime soon with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s for the next 8 days.

Taking Action:

Today and tomorrow will have the highest chance for rain especially if you’re southeast of the turnpike. If you’re in this area you will likely have to cancel your outdoor plans. The farther northwest you are just stay weather aware but you don’t have to cancel outdoor plans especially if you’re in north-central KS.

Flooding and lightning remain the top concerns. If you hear thunder, go indoors. If you come across a flooded road, Turn Around Don’t Drown. Don’t put yourself in danger because if you get stuck you’d be putting your rescuers in danger. You’re also potentially costing yourself thousands of dollars to fix your flooded car when it could easily have been avoided by just turning around and finding another route or staying off the roads all together.



