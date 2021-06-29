Summer “Spike” returns to Topeka Zoo in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Campaign for Grade-Level Reading will host its Summer Spike event at the Topeka Zoo on Friday, July 9.

The Shawnee County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading says kids and families will once again be able to celebrate summer learning at its annual Summer “Spike” event. It said the lunchtime event will return to the Topeka Zoo in 2021.

According to CGLR, the event reminds families that nutrition services continue throughout July and encourages kids to engage in learning activities to offset the “summer slide” of learning loss when school is not in session.

CGLR said the event will be held on Friday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It said the first 300 attendees will be admitted for free and after that, regular Zoo admission prices apply.

According to the organization, grab-and-go lunches will be provided for free to all kids 18 and under through the Topeka Public Schools Children’s Nutritional Service while supplies last.

CGLR said the following partners will have information tables and giveaways available throughout the Zoo:

Topeka Housing Authority

Deer Creek Housing

Harvesters

Topeka Rescue Mission

K-State Research and Extension

Kansas Department of Education

Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters

United Way of Greater Topeka

Grace Med

Topeka Public Schools Children’s Nutritional Services

Topeka Metro

