Study shows 75% of nursing homes worried about staying afloat through next year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living says 75% of nursing homes are not confident they will be able to keep their doors open through next year.

Together the AHCA/NCAL represent more than 14,000 nursing homes, assisted living communities, and other long-term care facilities across the country.

According to the study, only 25% of nursing homes and assisted living facilities felt confident they would be able to remain open through 2022.

The report said more than half of the nursing homes queried, and about half of the assisting living facilities are losing money.

The losses come from additional fees for COVID, extra pay for staff, adding extra staff, and supplying staff with PPE.

“Even though COVID cases in long-term care are at historic lows, providers are struggling to recover from the economic crisis the pandemic has induced. Too many facilities are operating under shoestring budgets simply because policymakers have failed to dedicate the proper resources, and this can have devastating consequences,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL.

Additional budget woes in 2021 come from the fewer number of post-acute patients being transferred to their facility from the hospital.

Providers say issues with Medicaid fee-for-service is also a problem.

“Lawmakers and public officials across the country must prioritize the residents and caregivers in our nursing homes and assisted living communities,” continued Parkinson. “This starts by sending immediate resources through what remains of the Provider Relief Fund, and it continues by finally addressing the chronic underfunding of Medicaid, which only covers 70 to 80 percent of nursing home care. We have laid out key proposals in our Care For Our Seniors Act to transform America’s nursing homes, but without the help from Congress and state legislators, these necessary reforms will not be possible.”

According to AHCA/NCAL, the nursing home industry is expected to lose $94 billion over the course of the pandemic.

Mark Parkinson has been CEO of the AHCA/NCAL since 2020. He also served as Kansas Governor from Apri. 28, 2009 to January 10, 2011, assuming the role after Kathleen Sebelius was appointed to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary by President Barack Obama.

