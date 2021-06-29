Advertisement

Salute Our Heroes: Two co-founders complete major collaboration through their non-profit, Top Teer

By Danielle Martin
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local non profit aims to organize community volunteers.

The two co-founders of Top Teer recently completed their first major collaboration at Country Stampede.

SJ Hazim and Connor England worked two years to create a non-profit called Top Teer.

“So when you say Top Teer, I want them to think about volunteer excellence,” Hazim said. “Well it kind of started from Project Forward, which was something that I was doing in 2018, and it didn’t start out as a volunteer initiative, it started out as having people come together who wouldn’t normally be together. The game plan was just to try to see a need, fill a need and that’s really what occurred during that whole time.”

Top Teer gives people the opportunity to volunteer.

“Top-Teer and the way that we’ve always moved is through the strength of partnerships. One of the things that makes Top-Teer special is it’s focused on the volunteers,” England explained. “So we focused really heavily on the volunteers because we know that when you take care of the people that are taking care of others, the entire operation goes really really smoothly.”

England says he and Hazim both come from a background of community service, “I think we understood that there was an opportunity there, that if we were able to push for this group that really the city is a whole benefit, are showing us that if this is something that works for the city of Topeka.”

“There’s a chance that it could work beyond that but our focus is really here and is taking care of the community,” England added.

They recently gathered volunteers for their major collaboration with Kicker Country Stampede.

“Well, we had quite a few of volunteers sign-up outside anywhere between about 140 and 160,” Hazim said. “A lot of them signed up for multiple shifts and that went all the way from a general volunteer position to where people just willing to do whatever to other specialized ones that may have been hospitality, may have been parking cashiers, or box office.”

“It’s not every day that you know you’re able to give to others for a couple of hours and then find yourself right in VIP sitting next to a Sam Hunter or a Luke Combs, and we were grateful too,” England emphasized. “To be able to through that partnerships and those conversations be able to provide some of those benefits for the volunteers they were giving to Topeka.

Hazim says Top Teer’s mission is to provide an experience you’ll never forget, “I want them to think about doing everything in excellence and I want them to think about how it’s so easy to pitch in.”

All volunteer’s experiences do not look the same. So we really want people to get some out of it in a way to where it’s just volunteer appreciation to where there are things that money can’t buy,” Hazim added.

“It really is moving things forward so just to get to see that transformation of people showing up, pouring in, and what it’s doing for us as a community. There’s not a day that I show up to work where it feels like work it’s truly an incredible thing,” England said.

If you would like more information about the organization or if you would like to sign up to volunteer, click here.

