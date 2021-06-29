Royals place pitcher Wade Davis on 10-Day IL
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals announced that pitcher Wade Davis will be placed on the 10-day injured list.
Davis is recovering from a right forearm strain.
In his place, Richard Lovelady has been called up from Triple-A. Lovelady has been called up to the majors for the Royals previously. He’s allowed 18 runs in 21 innings for a 7.71 ERA. He also recorded 17 strikeouts.
Wade Davis has lost his only two starts this season. He has a 8.06 ERA after giving up 23 earned runs over 25.2 innings pitched. Davis has given up 7 home runs so far this season.
