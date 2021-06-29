Advertisement

Royals place pitcher Wade Davis on 10-Day IL

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship (AP Photo/Matt Slocum )(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals announced that pitcher Wade Davis will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

Davis is recovering from a right forearm strain.

In his place, Richard Lovelady has been called up from Triple-A. Lovelady has been called up to the majors for the Royals previously. He’s allowed 18 runs in 21 innings for a 7.71 ERA. He also recorded 17 strikeouts.

Wade Davis has lost his only two starts this season. He has a 8.06 ERA after giving up 23 earned runs over 25.2 innings pitched. Davis has given up 7 home runs so far this season.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

