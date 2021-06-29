Royals fans can get free tickets for receiving COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Royals fans will have the opportunity to get free game tickets when they get vaccinated against COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Royals are participating in the MLB’s “Vaccinate at the Plate” initiative, which offers game tickets as incentives for getting vaccinated. On June 30, fans can get vaccinated at Price Chopper Pharmacies or the Blue KC Gate at Kauffman Stadium from 3 to 8 pm and receive two vouchers for tickets to select 2021 regular-season games. Additional tickets will also be available for purchase at 50% off.

Pre-registration is recommended; walk-in appointments will be offered depending on availability. Click here to register.

