Riley County police investigate report of shots fired in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police were investigating an incident in which a man was threatened and shots were fired over the weekend in the Aggieville district of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, the incident was reported around 2:25 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage to property in the incident.

According to Riley County police, officers listed a 26-year-old man, Courtyard by Marriott, and the city of Manhattan as the victims in the incident.

Police said an unknown man pointed a gun at the 26-year-old man, then fired the weapon, damaging a window at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, 715 N. 12th,

No injuries were reported.

The estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $300, according to Riley County police.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

