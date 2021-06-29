Advertisement

Review confirms Polk-Quincy Viaduct project won’t harm environment

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Polk-Quincy Viaduct improvement project won’t harm the environment, according to officials.

An assessment from the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration looked at all possible disruptions and negative impacts the Topeka project could have - from environmental risk to possible social disparity.

The assessment concluded that the project would not significantly impact the environment in any way. But, the reviewers did conclude that eight residential properties would need to be acquired within the project area.

The $300 million project will update the viaduct at 3rd and Quincy to modern standards, and expand lanes on I-70 from there to MacVicar Ave.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD
State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant
Human skull found along Kansas River in Topeka
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
Tina Ramirez and Benjamin McLain
Topeka woman, Auburn man arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges

Latest News

Live at Five
KDHE urges Kansans to celebrate Independence Day safely
Summer “Spike” returns to Topeka Zoo in July
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the...
Royals place pitcher Wade Davis on 10-Day IL