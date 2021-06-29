Review confirms Polk-Quincy Viaduct project won’t harm environment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Polk-Quincy Viaduct improvement project won’t harm the environment, according to officials.

An assessment from the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration looked at all possible disruptions and negative impacts the Topeka project could have - from environmental risk to possible social disparity.

The assessment concluded that the project would not significantly impact the environment in any way. But, the reviewers did conclude that eight residential properties would need to be acquired within the project area.

The $300 million project will update the viaduct at 3rd and Quincy to modern standards, and expand lanes on I-70 from there to MacVicar Ave.

