Advertisement

Report: Kansas wheat harvest going slower than usual so far

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The government’s latest crop snapshot Monday shows the Kansas winter wheat harvest is running slower than usual for this time of year.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that about 41% of the state’s wheat has been cut. That is behind both the 44% at this time last year and the 48% five-year average. The report reflects crop conditions as of Sunday and comes amid recent rains that have kept many combines out of fields.

The agency also reported that 83% of the wheat had already matured. It rated the condition of the crop still in the ground as 12% excellent, 50% good, 25% fair and 13% as poor or very poor.

Planting for two other major Kansas crops also is nearly finished with 95% of the soybeans and 94% of the sorghum now seeded.

The state’s corn crop is also mostly in good shape with just 6% rated as poor or very poor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Human skull found along Kansas River in Topeka
Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD
State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant
Tina Ramirez and Benjamin McLain
Topeka woman, Auburn man arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges
Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.
Man arrested in connection to Thursday shooting death in North Topeka

Latest News

(Source: KTRE Staff)
4-H camp to expand and diversify in 2022
USD 475 prepares to relocate Franklin Elementary School students and staff
Police tape.
Wichita man sentenced to 46 years for 2018 homicide at hotel
(Source: AP)
3 injured in explosion, fire at suburban Kansas City duplex