RCPD reminds residents of fireworks ordinances ahead of 4th of July

(WABI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has reminded residents of fireworks ordinances around the county and in Manhattan ahead of the 4th of July.

The Riley County Police Department says while it wants everyone to have a fun 4th of July, it also wants everyone to have a safe holiday by following city ordinances. It said fireworks are only allowed to be discharged within city limits from July 1 - 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight. It said sales are allowed from July 1, at noon, to July 4, at midnight.

According to RCPD, it is illegal to shoot fireworks in the direction of people or vehicles. It also said residents are not allowed to ignite aerial luminaries, bottle rockets or M80s.

RCPD said Riley Co. not only follows the aforementioned rules but also prohibits fireworks on land zoned for agricultural purposes.

According to the Manhattan Fire Department, residents should follow these safety tips:

  • Soak used fireworks in a bucket of water before disposal
  • Always read fireworks labels for proper ignition instructions
  • Use fireworks only in a clear area away from homes, buildings and dry grass
  • Fireworks should never be ignited in glass or metal containers
  • Never hold fireworks in your hands while lighting them
  • Keep observers at a safe distance
  • Fireworks should only be discharged in the presence of an adult
  • Have a bucket of water, garden hose or fire extinguisher close by

For more information on fireworks in Manhattan, click HERE.

