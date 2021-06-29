Advertisement

Producers are working through wheat harvest in Geary County

Source: KFDA
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Wheat harvest began about 10 days ago in Geary County but since then rain has slowed the progress. Extension Agent Chuck Otte expects it to be overall a slightly above average crop. He said the crop has been fairly good. “We had some disease issues with all that rain and cloudy weather back in May. The rain was good, the excessive rain does cause a lot of disease issues and that has impacted some people.”

Otte noted that it’s typical with the harvest beginning along the river and then the outer lying portions of the county to begin. “Countywide we’re probably looking at about 50% of the wheat harvested by now. Some people are almost done, others are just getting started.”

