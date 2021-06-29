Over $6 billion in new business dollars invested in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $6 billion has been invested in Kansas from new businesses.

Governor Laura Kelly says since she took office in January of 2019, over $6 billion new business dollars have been invested in Kansas and 26,000 new jobs have been created.

“This administration has prioritized rebuilding our state’s economic foundation and supporting services that make Kansas a place where families and businesses want to be – our continued success is proof those efforts are paying off,” Governor Kelly said. “For the third year in a row, we fully funded our schools, we’ve expanded access to broadband to thousands of families and businesses, and more than 130 long-overdue road and bridge projects have been greenlit. These actions, along with the Department of Commerce’s recruitment work, have shown prospective companies why Kansas is a premier business destination. As we once again approach record-breaking business investment in 2021, my team will harness this momentum to create jobs and support businesses that choose to locate to or expand in our state.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Tuesday’s announcement comes after the state saw a 7.3% growth in Gross Domestic Product, received the Gold Shovel Award, was recognized as a top business climate in the West North Central region of the U.S. and is one of three of the top states to report higher employment in rural communities.

Gov. Kelly said surpassing the $6 billion mark shows the speed of the state’s economic growth.

According to the Kansas Governor, the state has helped secure almost $2.4 billion in new business investments in 2021. In 2020, she said the state had its most successful economic development year ever with over $2.5 billion invested by new businesses. However, she said the state did not pass the $2 billion mark until November of 2020.

“Governor Kelly continues to make economic development history in Kansas in a way no Governor ever has,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Success at this level isn’t an accident. This is a testament to the level-headed, consistent approach that Governor Kelly has committed to in growing and strengthening our economy. Her vision for economic development is creating a better future for all Kansans.”

In addition to major business investments, Gov. Kelly said the 426 economic development projects finished under her administration have created over 26,000 new jobs throughout every region of the state.

According to Gov. Kelly, investments made since the beginning of her time in office include the following:

Schwan’s Company, Inc. – building a new 400,000-square-foot expansion at its pizza-manufacturing facility in Salina, totaling $600 million in new business dollars;

Hilmar Cheese Company – building a new production facility in Dodge City, totaling $460 million in new business dollars;

Urban Outfitters, Inc. – building a new 880,000-square-foot omnichannel distribution center in Wyandotte County, totaling more than $400 million in new business dollars;

Amazon – two new fulfillment centers in Kansas City and Park City, totaling $210 million in new business dollars;

Merck Animal Health – new facility expansion/enhancement in DeSoto, totaling $100 million in new business dollars;

Pretzels, LLC – building a 146,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Lawrence Venture Park, totaling $88 million in new business dollars;

Great Plains Manufacturing (Kubota) – new manufacturing facility in Salina, totaling $43 million in new business dollars.

