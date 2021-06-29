Advertisement

Osage County Sheriff’s Office seeking public input on new facilities

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County residents can receive more details on plans for a new sheriff’s office building and jail at public meetings set to start this week.

According to KVOE Radio, the first meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Osage City Community Building, 517 S. 1st St. in Osage City.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is looking to move from its current jail and law enforcement headquarters in Lyndon to a facility that includes a sheriff’s office, jail, emergency management, emergency operations center and an option for an Emergecny Medical Services ambulance bay.

KVOE says plans include increasing the number of beds in the jail to 70 from the current 37, some of which can’t be used for a variety of reasons.

The new jail would cost $15 million and would be funded by a half-cent sales tax, KVOE says.

A 144-bed jail option would cost around $18 million, KVOE reports. Instead of being funded by a tax increase, it would use income by holding inmates for other agencies.

More information about the process is on the Osage County Sheriff Facebook page.

