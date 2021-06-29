Man arrested for DUI, woman arrested for possession of meth in separate Brown Co. cases

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a DUI and a woman for possession of meth in separate cases on Monday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, June 28, just after 1:40 a.m., while on a routine patrol, a deputy noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of an intersection near K-20 and Raccoon Rd. After further investigation, it said Leonard Cashman was arrested for a DUI, driving with a license that is canceled, suspended or revoked, transporting an open container, no registration and no proof of insurance.

In a separate case, the Sheriff’s Office said around 10 p.m. on the same day, a deputy was contacted by a Hiawatha resident regarding a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood. Upon further investigation, it said the deputy found the vehicle and after intervention, arrested Becky Rhyne, 50, of Hiawatha for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said the Hiawatha Police Department assisted in the arrest.

